LONDON (dpa-AFX) – Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson emphasized their cooperation in the fight against the corona virus in a phone call. “The heads of government have discussed the difficult path ahead of us in the corona pandemic and agreed that governments should continue to work together to make vaccines available around the world,” said a spokeswoman for the UK government on Monday evening. Johnson and Merkel have expressed their support for the global Covax vaccine initiative and stressed the need for a fair distribution of the vaccines.

Merkel and Johnson had also criticized the imprisonment of Russian Kremlin opponent Alexej Navalny, it said. “The Prime Minister reiterated the need for Russia to disclose its Novichok program and meet its international obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention.” The politicians also discussed the situation in Afghanistan, Libya and Iran. “The Prime Minister has underlined the value of British-German cooperation in these areas, both bilaterally and as an ally in NATO.” The fight against climate change was also discussed. The federal government did not initially comment on the telephone call./bvi/DP/he