Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel and the mayors of the 11 largest German cities agreed on Friday on a series of measures to deal with the spread of the coronavirus. “The fight against the epidemic is decided in the big metropolises”, said the mayor-governor of the city-state of Hamburg, Peter Tschentscher, while the head of the German government was convinced that the increase in the number of infections can be stopped and stabilize with a series of measurable measures, as well as with the application and consequent monitoring of hygiene standards and social contacts for the population and the consequent tracking of infections. German authorities want at all costs to prevent the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus from spreading uncontrollably in Germany to worrying levels in France and Spain. “These are the days and weeks in which it is decided how Germany will cope with the pandemic in winter,” said the Chancellor at the end of a virtual conference with the mayors of Berlin, Bremen, Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Essen, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart.

Merkel commented that, if from the beginning it has been the objective of the policy to prevent the health system from being overwhelmed, now it must be the goal of the health offices not to give in to track infections and not lose track of infections. The Chancellor especially appealed to young people, who “perhaps find all this perhaps a bit exaggerated”, to think about the health of their grandparents and families and their good opportunities for training and studies that depend fundamentally on a strong economy. “Everything will return one day: parties, going out with friends, fun without restrictions due to the coronavirus, but now something else is important: being alert and united,” said the German Chancellor, who strongly appealed to the responsibility of each one.

Among the measures agreed by Merkel and the municipal councilors are the immediate dispatch of experts from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), responsible for coordinating the fight against the pandemic in this country, to large cities to advise their crisis cabinets regarding the number of infections exceeds 35 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in a week. Also the Bundeswehr, the federal army, is prepared to send trackers and the universities of the different cities will also make medical students of advanced courses available to reinforce the medical personnel. As soon as infections exceed the critical level of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in a week, as is currently the case in Berlin, the obligation to wear masks will be spatially expanded and contacts in public spaces will be limited.

The mayors of the 11 cities and Merkel also contemplated measures such as the introduction of a dry law and the premature closure of bars and restaurants, as will happen in Berlin starting this Saturday with the order to close those premises between 11.00 a.m. the night and 6.00 in the morning and the prohibition of the sale of alcohol at that time. They also studied limiting the number of participants in public and private events as a measure to slow the spread of the virus. In the case of Cologne, the mayor of the city, the independent Henriette Recker, announced that from this weekend meetings of more than five people from different households in public spaces will be prohibited and the sale and consumption of alcohol in bars will be prohibited , restaurants and on the street from 10 pm, while in pedestrian areas it is mandatory to wear a mask. “We also warn against all kinds of festivities in the homes themselves,” said Recker, who advised against bringing more than 10 people into a home.

For his part, the mayor-governor of Berlin, the social democrat Michael Müller, pointed out that in the educational centers of the German capital “unconventional solutions” will be applied to avoid contagion, such as morning and afternoon shifts to guarantee that the classrooms are aired and the increase in virtual classes by computer, with the teacher in the classroom and the students at home with laptops and tablets attending the educator. Müller stressed that the biggest problem in Berlin at the moment is the lack of candidates to fill the 200 vacancies of the local health system, while the ‘Charité’ University Hospital announced that it is preparing for a new increase in severe coronavirus patients to the levels recorded last spring. As then other patients with serious heart ailments, cancer and other serious diseases will be harmed, whose operations will inevitably be postponed. Ulrich Frei, president of the ‘Charité’, said that it is a “difficult ethical question” to decide which patients will have to wait to undergo urgent intervention.