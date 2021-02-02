German Chancellor Angela Merkel and United States President Joe Biden discussed the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. During the conversation, the American side outlined its position, the newspaper Handelsblatt writes with reference to an American civil servant close to the issue.

It is noted that the United States wants to see a package solution from Germany to solve the problem. The priority of the Biden administration, like that of the previous US government, remains to weaken the dependence of Europeans on Russian natural gas and to include Ukraine in the European gas infrastructure.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that the fate of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would be decided in the coming weeks or months. He did not rule out that an end to the project would be given, although he admitted that after the change of power, the White House became more open to dialogue.

Earlier, Gazprom was talking about the possibility of failure, nevertheless, the barge Fortuna resumed construction in Danish waters.