German Chancellor Angela Merkel admits a change in perspective in the direction of the Nord Stream 2 fuel pipeline and the introduction of sanctions in opposition to it due to the scenario round Alexei Navalny. Thus, her place was conveyed by the official consultant of the German authorities, Steffen Seibert, experiences Reuters…

In response to him, the chancellor agrees with the remarks of German International Minister Heiko Maas, who earlier known as on Russia to make clear the oppositionist’s sickness, however on the similar time expressed the hope that the reply acquired wouldn’t drive Germany to alter its thoughts in regards to the venture.

Associated supplies Let’s go round Israel determined to promote gasoline to Europe. How does this threaten Russia? The pipe doesn’t burn The US and Europe are stopping the development of Nord Stream 2. Why does not Russia care now?

In an interview with the Sunday newspaper Bild am Sonntag, Maas recalled that greater than 100 firms from 12 European international locations are concerned within the venture, half of them are German. In different phrases, the abandonment of Nord Stream 2 can have very critical penalties for the German financial system.

On the similar time, the diplomat harassed, if Moscow ignores the request or its response doesn’t fulfill Berlin, suspicions in regards to the involvement of the Russian authorities within the incident will improve.

Earlier, many German politicians known as on Merkel to droop the development of the fuel pipeline or fully abandon it. Specifically, the candidate for the submit of chief of the ruling social gathering in Germany, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Friedrich Merz, made a requirement for a two-year moratorium.

Earlier experiences, Merkel argued that the development of Nord Stream 2 ought to be accomplished, and the venture itself is solely financial and never associated to politics.

Alexey Navalny was hospitalized on August 20 in Omsk. On the morning of August 22, he was taken to the Charite clinic. After examinations, German docs got here to the conclusion that the oppositionist had been poisoned. In Russia, they didn’t agree with this conclusion, insisting that his being in a coma is because of pure causes.