Germany is facing a radical hardening of restrictions for a limited period of time due to the escalation of the number of infections, the threat of collapse of the intensive care units and waiting for the vaccination campaign to begin to take effect and make the pandemic subside. Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke out on Wednesday in favor of that option by openly supporting “any demand for a short and severe closure, but unitary” for the entire country, according to Ulrike Demmer, her official deputy spokesperson.

The head of the federal government stressed that the current figures of infections during the Easter holidays they are not reliable Given the fact that not all health offices transmit your data on a regular basis and that the number of tests that are carried out is reduced. For Merkel, a “stable incidence below 100” is essential, referring to the number of new infections in one week per 100,000 inhabitants.

Merkel has the express support of the Prime Ministers of Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia, Markus Söder and Armin Laschet, the first president of the Christian Social Union (CSU) and the second of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). Both are currently vying to become the Conservatives’ candidate for the September general election and potential successor to the leader conservative in power. Laschet already proposed a few days ago a brief but drastic freeze of public and social life in Germany until the effect of the vaccination campaign is clearly noticeable.

The Chancellor’s spokeswoman noted that unfortunately there is now no good current database on the state of the new infections, but stressed that the increasing occupation of beds in ICUs is a worrying fact. “Therefore, any demand for a short, drastic and unitary closure is correct and a common and coordinated action at the federal level would be important,” said Ulrike Demmer.

Referring to the fact that it is the 16 federal states that have sanitary powers and that the restrictions in one and the other are sometimes very different, the Merkel spokeswoman criticized that “the diversity of the rules dictated do not contribute to safety or popular acceptance». Demmer acknowledged, however, that “there is no clear majority” among the regional prime ministers to advance the scheduled meeting with the federal chancellor next Monday. Above all, the states controlled by the Social Democratic Party (SPD) are reluctant to demand more sacrifices from the German population, although according to the polls a vast majority is willing to make a final effort to confront the pandemic and be able to end the the limitations of public life.

Relaxation policy



But there are also conservative regional leaders who they act on their own and they disagree with their national leaders. The prime minister of Saarland, the Christian democrat Tobías Hans, has initiated a policy of relaxing restrictions and is the only one that allows restaurants to reopen this week, while in the rest of the country they have been closed since the beginning of November, as has the bars.

On the contrary, his colleague from Bavaria, Markus Söder, expressly supported Laschet’s Merkel-backed initiative for a short but drastic shutdown of public and social life, even with widespread curfews. “But that will only make sense if everyone participates,” said the CSU leader in television statements, who also regretted that many federal states do not implement the policy agreed at the last summit of German national and regional executives to implement the called “emergency brake” and automatically increase restrictions as soon as the incidence of the virus exceeds the rate of 100 in certain cities or regions.

The chief executive in Munich also announced that his government has signed with a pharmaceutical company in the Bavarian town of Illertissen for the purchase of 2.5 million doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. “In the event that Sputnik receives European authorization , the Free State of Bavaria will receive through this company 2.5 million supplementary doses in July to increase the vaccination capacity in the region, “said Söder, who stressed that any possibility of easing the current restrictions in his region is postponed for the next two weeks. “This is not a time for experiments,” said the conservative politician at a press conference, in which he stressed that “it is better to work safely.”