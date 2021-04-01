Dr. Viola Priesemann, a pandemic advisor to Angela Merkel, believes that the higher temperatures will soon have an anti-corona effect. But these alone will not stop the pandemic.

Berlin – The corona pandemic and the measures required by it are a burden for many people. The physicist and pandemic advisor to Chancellor Angela Merkel, Dr. Viola Priesemann believes that the higher temperatures could have a positive effect on the spread of the coronavirus, she told the Osnabrück newspaper. “Sun and warmth will help, but when is difficult to predict,” said the 38-year-old. “In the very best case”, the seasonality will soon have a braking effect of 20 percent.

The chancellor’s advisor even considered a compensatory effect against the ever-increasing corona mutants possible. If this theory proves to be true, it would be possible to forego a complete lockdown: “Sun and weather could help to save us the complete lockdown,” says Priesemann zur NOZ. However, Priesemann also made it clear that the weather alone will not stop the corona virus and the mutations. Corona easing at the current time is “fatal”. Nevertheless, the weather could play a key role in the further development of the corona pandemic.

The study situation for the Merkel advisor’s corona theory looks poor – RKI gives hope

With the study situation for the theory of the Merkel advisor, it looks rather bad, as in many research fields that were only created by the corona pandemic. However, there is also reason to be hopeful. There are initial approaches that deliver promising data and show an actual connection between the weather and the spread of coronaviruses.

In general, pathogens such as the coronavirus, which cause acute respiratory diseases, spread better at low temperatures. The Robert Koch Institute can also explain this effect: “The reasons for this include the lower temperatures, less UV radiation, but also the fact that you spend more time crowded together in rooms,” said scientists at the institute.

Study from the USA – number of new corona infections decreased due to rising temperatures

The statement of the experts at the RKI is supported by a study that appeared in the specialist magazine “Plos One” in February 2021, reports the Frankfurter Rundschau. Researchers from the United States examined confirmed cases of Covid-19. In total, there were cases from 50 countries in the period from January to April 2020. At this point in time, today’s measures, such as the mask requirement, or contact and exit restrictions, were not as widespread.

The study came to the result that the number of new corona infections decreased with increasing temperatures. The study’s authors are Adam Kaplin, a researcher at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, and Aruni Bhatnagar, a researcher from the University of Louisville, Kentucky.

Temperature probably has an influence on the spread of corona – but it does not work without measures

“Although Covid-19 is an infectious disease that is not transmitted depending on temperature, our research suggests that it can also have a seasonal component,” explains Aruni Bhatnagar, co-author of the study. “Of course, the influence of temperature on the transmission rate is changed by social interventions such as distancing as well as time spent indoors and other factors,” says Bhatnagar. The spread of the coronavirus is ultimately dependent on a combination of different factors.

Adam Kaplin, first author of the study, adds: “This understanding of the Sars-CoV-2 temperature sensitivity has important implications for predicting the course of the pandemic.” Nevertheless, it should not be forgotten that the Chancellor’s advisor has pointed out that contact restrictions are currently in place and further corona measures are essential to combat the pandemic. (dp)