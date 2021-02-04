German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the air of TV channels NTV and RTL on Thursday, February 4, she admitted that she would be glad to open hairdressing salons when the epidemiological situation allows.

During the broadcast, the presenter asked the politician who was following the Chancellor’s hairstyle during the period of strict quarantine. According to Merkel, she uses “the help of an assistant” in compliance with all quarantine requirements.

“I will also be delighted when hairdressing salons can work again, like everyone else,” said Merkel.

At the end of January, the German authorities decided to extend the restrictive measures regime until February 14, in addition, additional restrictions were introduced. It was noted that the lockdown in the country was extended “as a precautionary measure.”

In addition, the regime of distance learning in schools and kindergartens was extended, as well as the mandatory wearing of medical masks in public transport and shops.

According to Merkel, the coronavirus pandemic has become the most serious test for Germany in recent years.