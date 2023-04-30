Angela Merkel on Saturday, April 29, admitted that, as German chancellor, she made decisions that led to a split in German society.

“I had to deal with situations in politics that led to a divergence of opinion in Germany,” she said in an interview. Die Zeit.

In particular, Merkel said the decision not to close borders to Syrian refugees during the migration crisis in Europe in 2015 led to a number of controversies. She stressed that she could not change the decisions she made “for reasons of humanity”.

Earlier that day, it was reported that ex-Chancellor of Germany Merkel spoke out in defense of her policy towards the Russian Federation. She stressed that the Minsk process was a reasonable step that could help resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine after the events in Crimea in 2014. At the same time, she acknowledged that the Minsk agreements were not popular with Kyiv from the very beginning.

Prior to this, on April 18, the German newspaper Bild cited expert opinions as to whether ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel deservedly received one of the country’s highest awards “For Services to the Federal Republic of Germany” the day before. Supporters of the ex-Chancellor of Germany believe that she once adequately led the country through several crises, so the award is well deserved.

In September 2021, Merkel gave way to the leader of the Social Democrats, Olaf Scholz, who became the new Chancellor of Germany. It is known that after leaving office, the ex-head of government receives a pension (65% of his salary, which is about €15 thousand) and manages a private office with a small staff.

Angela Merkel led the German government for 16 years, from 2005 to 2021.