It appears that the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation launched by Hamas on October 7 has had a severe negative impact on the Israeli arms exports and market during the year 2023, with it expected to decline significantly during 2024, after countries canceled the deal contracts, as a result of the decline in the prestige of Israeli weapons in battle, especially the “Merkava” tank. Which became a source of ridicule after it was hunted by the “Al-Qassam Brigades” and “Al-Quds Brigades” with improvised shells, such as the “Al-Yassin-105” shell.

