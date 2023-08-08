The socialist Meritxell Batet resigns from the presidency of the Congress of Deputies. The Catalan politician, who has exercised the third authority of the State in the last four years, has announced that she will not run for office again, as advanced by El Confidencial and have confirmed socialist sources. Batet’s decision, tired after having experienced a very convulsed parliamentary legislature firsthand, comes a week after the constitution, on the 17th, of the new Congress resulting from the elections on July 23, in which the PSOE aspires to retain the presidency of the Chamber. The Socialists have not yet announced who their candidate will be.

Socialist sources have confirmed that Batet has expressed her desire not to be a candidate for the presidency of Congress again, while expressing her “enormous gratitude” for having been able to hold the position and “for all the support received during these years.” “It has been a great honor to have carried out this responsibility”, the acting president has stated to her fellow party members. The leader of the PSC has been convinced that “a progressive majority will be formed in the Board of the Chamber chaired by a socialist candidate that will allow the great advances achieved in this legislature to continue.”

Batet (Barcelona, ​​1973), who was the head of the Socialist list for Barcelona in the last elections, will maintain his seat for the moment, according to sources close to him. The Catalan leader, Minister of Territorial Policy in the first Government of Pedro Sánchez, accused the personal wear and tear of four very complicated years in Congress. First she had to face the emergency derived from the pandemic, which later would lead to one of the most painful situations for her. Batet, professor of Constitutional Law at Pompeu Fabra University, had to face a ruling against the Constitutional Court that heard a Vox appeal and considered that the restriction on parliamentary activities during the first weeks of confinement, in March 2020, had violated the rights of the deputies.

Another episode that placed her in the middle of the storm was her decision to expel United Podemos deputy Alberto Rodríguez from the Chamber, whom the Supreme Court had disqualified after a conviction for assaulting a police officer during a demonstration. Batet then received harsh criticism from her Unidas Podemos partners, who accused her of pleading before the Supreme Court without giving a legal battle. Added to all this were the frequent incidents in the chamber, especially due to the aggressive attitude of some Vox deputies, who forced the president to make several appeals to demand a more respectful attitude.

All this was undermining Batet and increasing a feeling of fatigue that has led him to resign from office, according to sources close to Catalan politics. She herself had communicated it days ago in private circles, waiting to make it public. Meritxell Batet Lamaña has chaired the Congress since May 2019, the date until she served as Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Service. She has been a member of the PSC since 2008 and has been a deputy since 2004.

Batet’s resignation shakes the panorama before the first battle of the new legislature, the election of the new Congressional Table on the 17th, which may offer clues about parliamentary alliances with an eye on the formation of the new Government. The intention of the Socialists is to retain the presidency of the Chamber before another legislature with very fragmented forces and in which control of the parliamentary governing bodies can be crucial in the confrontation between the two ideological blocs. For this, the PSOE needs the support of the pro-independence groups, the same ones that also have the key to the inauguration of the next president. The Socialists already maintain discreet negotiations with them.

One of the best assets for Pedro Sánchez’s party is the aspiration of the two Catalan formations, ERC and Junts, to have their own parliamentary group. None of them achieved 15% in the four provinces to which they concurred in the last elections, a condition imposed by the Regulations of Congress so that they are automatically granted their own group. But there are precedents that the Board can circumvent that rule and allow each one to form a group separately, without having to share the intervention times and the economic allocations granted by the Chamber. Another of the issues to be addressed in the negotiations is the possible entry of a Catalan or Basque independentista into the Table, although in that case it would be the PSOE or its Sumar partners who would have to give up part of their quotas.