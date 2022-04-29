Once the embers of a final that was an oasis in the desert of the season that Valencia is being have gone out, It is time to consider the short-term future. There are five games left that will be of little use because the Ché team is saved and very far from fighting for Europe, so the objectives no longer exist.

Is it so pending the renewals of Gayà and Solerthe execution of the Hugo Duro and Alderete clauses… But one of the most important things today is find out who will lead the black and white ship next year. By contract, Bordalás has one more year and there should be no doubt in this regard. But this approach has many edges that must be resolved before to ensure with certainty that Bordalás will be the coach of Valencia next season.

It is evident that both on the one hand and on the other There are issues to resolve before saying yes to the 2022-23 season. On the part of the club, Bordalás’ position in the previous winter market still hurts, when he completely distanced himself in the middle of the winter market from everything related to transfers. It is obvious that after putting the team in the Cup final everything softened. But the club wants a trainer what believe in the project that Meriton is going to develop next year and they are not sure that Bordalás is in that situation right now.

On the part of the coach, too there are situations that can tilt the balance to one side or the other. It is public that the way plan the teamboth in summer and last winter, they were not to the technician’s liking because, according to him, promises were not fulfilled prior to hiring. And the prospects for this season point to more of the same. Bordalás assumes that important players are going to be sold, as is the case with Guedes, money that will go to pay off debt. But It is not clear that the team will be reinforced, just as they asked him last summer, and in the end the opposite ended up happening. The official position of the technician is, and will continue to be, that He has one more year on his contract and wants to fulfill it.

Then there is the contractual issue. In Bordalás’ contract there is an exit clause that can be exercised by either of the two parties unilaterally. But whoever comes forward and says he wants to execute it must compensate the other. There will also be a game of chess if there is no understanding in the next conversations that should have coach and president. Right now anything can happen but no one can be sure that Bordalás will be Valencia’s coach next season.