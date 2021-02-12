Imagine a game of Monopoly rigged. Before starting to play, a coin is tossed to determine whether you are a normal player or a privileged player, who receives double money and rolls the dice twice each turn. At the end of the game, your winnings accumulate, and they ask you how you did it, will you remember the currency that determined your fortune? This experiment was carried out a few years ago at the University of California and the result is revealing: none of the winners mentioned their remarkable initial advantage, but rather attributed it to their strategy, the decisions they made, the sets of the game they knew how to manage. .

Keep reading