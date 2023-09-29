It is Ukraine’s second highest honor awarded to foreigners

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi has granted to the Speaker of the Parliament For Jussi Halla-aho Jaroslav Viisaan’s 2nd class medal.

The badge of honor was presented by the Speaker of the Parliament of Ukraine on Friday in Dublin in connection with the Council of Europe Speakers’ Conference Ruslan Stefanchuk.

According to the information of the Parliament, it is the second highest honor awarded to foreigners in Ukraine.

According to the release, Ukraine’s ambassador to Finland Olga Dibrova thanked Halla-aho “especially for his personal leadership and contribution in maintaining national and international unity in support of the Ukrainian people.”

Halla-aho has lived in Ukraine and she also speaks Ukrainian. Halla-aho did his doctorate in philosophy from Ancient Church Slavonic.