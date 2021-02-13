Embossed gold plates found on the forehead and neck of one of the Swabian aristocrats. Monumental City of Mérida Consortium

In the 5th century the Roman Empire already represented only a shadow of what it once was. In fact, Augusta Emerita (Mérida), the capital of the great Diocese of Hispania (the Peninsula and North Africa), was even forced to build walls to defend itself from the external dangers that threatened it. Funerary monuments, temples, or official buildings were hastily dismantled to remove the ashlars necessary to erect the defenses. But it was of no use. In 429, the Swabian king Heremigario managed to loot the city. Then a new ruling class emerged, coming from Eastern Europe, which will remain in power for at least a decade and which buried its dead in the northern suburbs of the city, in what is now a half-hectare plot of land. Calle de Almendralejo, 41. And there, the archaeologists of the Consortium of the Monumental City of Mérida and the Junta de Extremadura have found dozens of burials, of which nine correspond to Swabian “princesses”, with their gold and silver trousseau and that coincide in their decoration with those found in distant sites in Ukraine, Serbia, Poland or Russia. . “Noble young foreigners”, the study calls them News in the late Roman necropolis of Mérida: the barbarian princesses, by archaeologists Francisco Javier Heras Mora and Ana Belén Olmedo Gracera, where they make the results of their research public.

The northern suburb of the former Emerita was for centuries a industrial and funerary area, which included monumental graves, simple cremation deposits, infant burials or small ceramic graves. At the beginning of the 5th, the neighborhood suffered a “drastic and definitive architectural collapse, which made the buildings succumb”, as it was outside the city walls and was easy prey to attack. “One of the most defining signs of this drama could be the set of human bodies trapped and abandoned under the roofs and architectural pieces of a possible pagan sanctuary.” But the landslides did not cause the area to be abandoned in the following decades, but throughout the second quarter of the 5th century it continued to be used as a necropolis by the new lords of the city, the Suebi. “It will therefore be the umpteenth time that this space returns to its original funerary role,” says the document.

The dozens of exhumed bodies appeared extended on the back, in a supine ulna position, with the arms spread parallel to the trunk, the lower limbs straight and without flexing. The graves are simple: oblong graves with rounded corners and, in a few cases, with boxes and iron nails that show the existence of missing wooden coffins. And among all the tombs, has been found “a group of burials that escape the usual by the objects that dress the bodies or accompany them.” These are the remains of nine young people who were buried with fibulae, small brooches, earrings, pendants, necklaces, rings, embossed sheets, a ceramic jug and a glass cup, “which differentiates this group from the rest.”

Specifically, one of the bodies wears “silver fibulae” (blechfibeln, in Germanic terminology), whose origin comes from the geographical area of ​​the Black Sea ”and, ultimately, from the so-called Cernajahov culture. “It is, without a doubt,” explains the document, “one of the most prominent exponents of the feminine and aristocratic attire typical of those populations that, since the beginning of the 5th century, were the protagonists of the great European migrations.”

Fibulae, for example, “constitute one of the most relevant artifacts that make up an exclusive group of objects of personal adornment from a material and cultural point of view.” Most of these attire are part of the female personal adornment, which also includes earrings – made of gold, silver or bronze – whose distinctive character is their polyhedral finish. They are simple rings formed by a thin rod with a circular section, where one of its ends is a solid dodecahedron. Similar gold needles “were probably used to grasp clothes or cloaks, since they usually appear two by two next to the neck or chest of the deceased. Necklace beads with the same shape or manicure sets are also common ”, Heras and Olmedo explain.

The exhumed tubular gold beads originate from the Crimean and Black Sea areas. “The ten small lanceolate gold leaflets, finished in filigree and inlaid with garnet, appeared are part of the aristocratic attire. They are very similar to those stored in the Krakow Museum”The article reads. On the other hand, another of the exhumed young women carried silver fibulae on her shoulders and sheets of embossed gold – square, triangular, circular or double spiral -, which leads archaeologists to refer to funerary contexts in Ukraine, Hungary, Romania, Russia or Poland.

An insect-shaped brooch has also been found accompanied by a gold ring, similar to the zoomorphs found in the Tomb of Frankish King Childeric (437-481), in Tournai (Belgium). “It seems appropriate, and to a certain point logical, to think that these golden trousseau belonged to characters who took a leading place in the social structure of the Mérida community”, and who pointed out “exclusive attributes and high economic cost and demonstrated their social status” .

“They are not Roman,” the study continues, “who dress completely in barbarian fashion. Some of these tombs are a faithful reproduction —or comparable— of other groups of oriental people during the first half of that V century throughout Central Europe ”. And he concludes: “They are, therefore, those who come from abroad who are buried in this place, in the way they did in their place of origin, without denying either that this form had been altered over the years with cultural or cultural interaction. with the growing geographical distance from which the barbarian princesses or their ancestors departed.