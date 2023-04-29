Persistent interest rates and banking turbulence in the United States and Europe have delayed the resumption of the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market in the main global markets. In Brazil, the Selic at 13.75% per annum and the credit crisis aggravated by the Americanas case shook business, although to a lesser extent than in other Latin American countries such as Peru and Chile, also suffering from political issues.

In Brazil, the number of M&As shrank 16% from January to March compared to the same period last year, totaling 335 operations, according to data from the Kroll consultancy obtained by the Estadão/Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system). The pace of decline exceeds the global average and the US, where the low was 14%. However, it is less than half the impact seen in Latin America, which accounts for 10% of the global market. In the region, the retraction was 34%, in the same period of comparison.

“Brazil was closer to world performance and better than Latin America because we don’t have a leveraged structure, using debt (in transactions). Despite the higher cost of money and lower liquidity, the country was less affected since the interest rate affects the financing of transactions a little less”, explained Kroll’s Director of Corporate Finance in Brazil, Alexandre Pierantoni.

A banker from Faria Lima commented that at the moment he does not have as much capital available to finance mergers and acquisitions, in a complicated fixed income market environment and the public offerings (IPO, in the acronym in English) closed, and with no chance of returning in the short term. At the same time, private equity funds (investment in companies) are full and evaluating possible deals, but with caution. “Everyone is a little more hesitant to make moves, because of the greater risk.”

‘cheap’ stocks

On the Stock Exchange, very depreciated stocks can stimulate not only offers to buy companies through funds and mergers. At BTG Pactual, executives have been poring over every day to analyze how to carry out M&As of companies that recently went public and are cheap, with shares falling close to 90%. “We are going to see a lot of companies joining together”, predicted the bank’s director, Cláudio Berquó, in a recent event.

Retail is one of the busiest sectors in Brazil in terms of prospects for acquisitions or mergers, with several companies affected by the environment of high interest rates and a drop in purchasing power due to inflation. Among the names mentioned is a possible merger between Tok&Stok and rival Mobly.

Another busy sector is electrical energy, mainly in the generation and distribution of renewable energy, such as wind and solar. This week, Neoenergia sold 50% of eight transmission assets to GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, for BRL 1.2 billion.

banking crisis

In the US, the macroeconomic scenario of high interest rates and persistent inflation was aggravated by the banking turbulence in March amid the fall of three dominoes in the sector, which increased volatility in the markets and spilled over into M&As deals. “The expectation for 2023 was of a slightly more lively market, but, in March, the vision was reversed and the M&As segment is still rehearsing a recovery”, said the partner of the North American law firm Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP, Carlos Lobo, to Estadão/Broadcast.

“Trust affects people’s ability to move forward, to be active in the M&A market, and certainly what’s happened over the last few weeks has slowed down some of the dialogue,” said Goldman Sachs chairman David Solomon.

In addition to the number of transactions, the financial volume transacted by M&As shrunk in all markets at the beginning of the year. Latin America, the Caribbean and Australia suffered the worst performances, with a drop of 69% in the first quarter compared to a year, according to the American consultancy Dealogic. In the US, the world’s biggest M&A stage, financial volume fell 36% to US$ 3.6 billion. Already in Europe, despite the hasty sale of Credit Suisse to rival UBS, the figure retreated by almost half, a pace that slows down to a low of 43% from the global perspective.

resumption

Despite the numbers, Wall Street and Faria Lima bankers remain optimistic and hope that mergers and acquisitions dammed up in the midst of the most difficult scenario will advance and help the market to engage in a stronger recovery.

In Brazil, the expectation is for a recovery in business over the next few months and that can be accelerated depending on the macroeconomic scenario, with the advancement of the fiscal framework and tax reform, apart from the expected drop in interest rates in the country. Among the impulses for the Brazilian M&As market, the movement of large multinationals reviewing local portfolios can stir the market, according to Pierantoni, from Kroll.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.