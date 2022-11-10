Heart of the Netherlands reporter Merel Ek, The News BV -presenter Stephan Komduur and Maxime de Vries ( NOS Stories ) have a chance to win the Philip Bloemendal Prize this year, Avrotros announced today. The prize for young talented journalists is awarded every two years.

The biannual incentive prize is named after Philip Bloemendal, the presenter of . who died in 1999 the Polygon Journal. The winner will receive 3500 euros, to be spent on training to further develop.

Merel Ek recently came into the public eye after being called a ‘sewer rat’ by MP Gideon van Meijeren of the Forum for Democracy. Van Meijeren went in the press wing of the House of Representatives to look for ‘sewer rats’, in other words journalists. He attacked political reporter Merel Ek for her use of the word ‘liquidation’. In an earlier question to the FvD MP, Ek had given an explanation of the term that turned out to be incorrect. In a reaction on Twitter and in the conversation with Van Meijeren, she also admitted this. See also Faced with huge losses, Putin still does not dare to mobilize

discredit

Ministers and MPs reacted fiercely and indignantly to Van Meijeren’s action. ‘In a democracy, journalists should be able to do their job without being discredited’, commented Mark Rutte, among others.

Previous winners include well-known names such as Brecht van Hulten (2002), Wouter Zwart (2006), Sofie van den Enk (2008), Ajouad El Miloudi (2010), Luuk Ikink (2012), Eva Cleven (2016) and Sosha Duysker ( 2020).

The winner will be announced on December 8 in the avrotros-radio show One today.

Listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or iTunes. Find all our podcasts on ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: