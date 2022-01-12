Merel Braakman (47) and Judith Renard (46) are founders of No Wine Today, a program to learn how to deal with alcohol more consciously, not just during Dry January.











Why did you start No Wine Today?

Merel Braakman (MB): ,,It is our mission to make people more aware of their drinking. Our unique method of slowly changing your mindset about alcohol, they follow not only during January, but for 30 or 63 days. It’s about thinking about why you’re drinking; often it has become a habit. We don’t advise anyone to stop completely if you don’t want to, but we do want to show people that you become a better version of yourself if you stop drinking indiscriminately.” Judith Renard (JR): ,,Every day you receive a lot of tips via email, such as recipes for mocktails and access to our success tools, such as a check-out calendar. Not to count down until you can drink again, but until you become a more conscious drinker.”

What is the biggest benefit of more mindful drinking?

JR: ,,You suddenly have a lot more time and energy to do other things.”

MB: ,,The disappearance of belly fat, or the beer belly or wine belly, and a fitter body is a nice side effect.”

Alcohol is the new eating less meat?

JR: ,,It is more and more accepted not to drink all the time. There are also more and more tasty non-alcoholic drinks, such as the gin from Nona June, and bubbles, for example the Bruud 0% from Patty Brard.”

MB: ,,We are only at the beginning; In two years’ time, conscious drinking will be just as hip as eating less meat is now. You don’t have to be an alcoholic to cut down on alcohol.”

Are more people signing up in January?

JR: ,,Then we will see a peak, but we will also see it after the summer holidays. You can participate all year round. 80 percent make good intentions and only 17 percent stick to it. With our method, everyone lasts.”

MB: ,,What helps is that you pay for our program, because then people want to finish it too.”

Do you actually do Dry January yourself?

JR: ,,I drank a delicious glass of champagne on New Year’s Eve.”

MB: ,,On winter sports in France I drank a glass of good Sancerre in the sun and I consciously enjoyed it immensely. Drinking instead of thinking, that’s what it’s all about.”

This is what a month without alcohol does to your body:



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.