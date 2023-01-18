In 2022 Fabio Quartararo he failed to defend the title conquered in 2021. El Diablo in the middle of the season found himself 91 points clear of Francesco Bagnaia, but what seemed like a margin of absolute safety gradually crumbled to the point of making it impossible for the French rider to keep the world scepter taken by force from Pecco and from an overflowing Ducati. The Desmosedicis dominated the season achieving 12 wins out of 20 races, with the other eight victories split into 3 wins for Yamaha, 2 for Suzuki and KTM and one for Aprilia.

Quartararo signed a renewal before the summer break with Yamaha for the next two years convinced by the development plans of the Iwata company, surrendered in the face of evidence of an important technical gap to be filled with respect to Ducati and beyond. The weak point of the latest M1s was undoubtedly the engine, but the technicians from the house of the three tuning forks worked at 360° as revealed by team manager Massimo Meregalli: “In Iwata they worked a bit in all areas. The priority was to improve speed, and the numbers that the engineers have shown us are comforting. But we also focused on aerodynamics and, above all, on corneringalso to go a bit in Morbidelli’s direction: the 2022 bike cornered less and he suffered much more than Quartararo”the words of Meregalli reported by The Sports Gazette.

Although the GP-22 turned out to be an almost perfect bike, some other strokes of genius signed by Luigi Dall’Igna are to be expected: “Knowing them, they will come up with new things, but me I hope they don’t take a big step like ours“added Meregalli, convinced that Quartararo and Morbidelli will be satisfied with the power that will be made available by the 2023 engine in the Sepang tests in Malaysia scheduled for February 10.

Ducati obviously represents the bogeyman number one on a technical level, but Meregalli does not underestimate even the rider with the most sparkling resume on the starting grid among his opponents: “If Marquez is put by Honda in a position to go fasthe will be there too. Last year I sometimes saw him give up like he never did before, but if Honda takes a step forward, he will be the strongest opponent ”.