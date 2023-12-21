Amanda Knox, accused of murdering Meredith Kercher, says she is willing to return to Italy to obtain justice “once and for all”

Amanda Knoxa U.S. citizen jailed in Italy and later acquitted of killing her roommate in 2007, lamented that she is still “fighting to clear” her name some 16 years later, while the man convicted of the crime is “free from prison” and continues to make accusations regarding his involvement in the murder of Meredith Kercher.

Despite ongoing legal proceedings, 36-year-old Knox said she was “excited” at the prospect of getting justice “once and for all”. In a series of posts via social media, she added that she is not “afraid of returning to Italy and taking a stand”, defending herself from the accusations. Even though she wasn't willing to do so over a decade ago, “all these years later, I finally am,” she wrote Knox.

“I want my daughter and son to see what it means to stand up for the truth and your principles.” Knox was only 20 years old when she and her boyfriend at the time, Raffaele Sollecitothey were accused of killing Meredith Kercher during a study trip abroad, in the city of Perugia. On November 7, 2007, Kercher was found naked under a blanket with her throat slit on the floor of the bedroom she shared with Knox in the dormitories. Hilltop University. Authorities almost immediately identified Knox and her Italian lover as suspects in the case, which quickly attracted international headlines, many of which included the nickname “Foxy Knoxy”.

The case featured two convictions and two appeals before the pair were eventually acquitted of murder in 2015. By then, Knox had spent four years in prison. The court at the time, however, upheld her 2011 conviction for defamation Patrick Lumumba, the Congolese bar owner who she said was involved in Kercher's murder. He remained behind bars for two weeks before anyone confirmed his alibi. Knox was sentenced to three years, already served, but appealed in 2019. Her legal team specifically cited a 2019 ruling by the European Court of Human Rights, which concluded that her rights to have a lawyer and an interpreter had been violated during the first interviews with the Italian authorities.

Last October, an Italian court agreed to grant Knox a new trial. Rudy Guede, an immigrant from Ivory Coast, was convicted in a separate trial and sentenced in 2008 to 16 years behind bars for Kercher's murder. In December 2020, an Italian court ruled that Guede could complete his term outside prison, on social services. It was released in November the following year.

