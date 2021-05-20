A new supermarket chain arrives foreigner willing to gain a foothold in the market in Spain. It is about Mere, a Russian company of type hard-discount, that is, a discount chain that presents itself as a “no frills” supermarket.”. Look for premises in cities with more than 15,000 inhabitants, although at the moment its entry is timid and little by little it will spread throughout the Spanish geography.

In fact, its intention is to open “in all major cities” and compete with other established chains such as Mercadona, Carrefour, Lidl, Dia, etc.. Thus, the price war to become the supermarket with the highest sales will have a new participant.

At the moment this, as it has already been nicknamed, ‘Russian Lidl’ It has opened its first three stores in Parla (Madrid), Aldaia and L’Alquería de la Comtessa (Valencia), although it operates from Catalonia. Its hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. from Monday to Saturday (the one in Parla until 9:30 p.m. and it is also open on Sunday). They are the first openings of about 40 that are planned for this year and up to a hundred between now and 2035. The next will be in La Pobla de Vallbona (Valencia).

What is Mere like?

It is of Russian origin and its parent is the Svetofor company. It was founded specifically in 2009, in the city of Krasnoyarsk, and in Russia there are more than 800 establishments. About six years ago it began to spread to other European or Asian countries.

His nickname ‘Russian Lidl’ comes from his aesthetic, since it looks a lot like that of this or that of Aldi from two decades ago, or even Dia’s three years ago. It is characterized by the commissary, which is practically without shelves and with the products in boxes. That is, a total self-service retailer. At present it would be more like Supeco (Carrefour) and Cash Fresh (Grupo MAS). They are large stores, with wide aisles.

Translated from english hard-discount, presents itself as a chain characterized by its aggressive discounts, something that also adapts perfectly to these times of economic crisis caused by the pandemic. As reported in his web page, their prices are “10-20% below the average retail market price”.

This is how they explain their business model

In the Web page, the chain speaks of “renting cheaply, optimizing the staff and commercial furniture, a special approach to the formation of the product assortment in our establishments”. Most of these products are food, but they also have a bazaar offer, non food, frozen, refrigerated, dishes, textiles, toys, cleaning, decoration, etc.

As mentioned above, they are presented in a no-frills format, also called ‘no frills’. “Our supermarket does not have shelves, counters or clerks. Everything is sold from pallets or boxes ”, they highlight.

“Saving in the purchase of everyday goods is a current trend in customer behavior”, they maintain, and with that bet they arrive in Spain, with that of being in step with the trend of saving.

Most of the brands are Spanish, around 60%, although there are also others from the Baltic and European countries. Next to the establishments they have attached spaces for the storage of everything that comes from the factories.