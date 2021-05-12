The Russian supermarket chain, Mere, will open its first stores in Spain in the towns of Parla (Madrid), Aldaia (Valencia) and L’Alqueria de la Comtessa (Valencia). It is unknown, at the moment, what day the inauguration will take place, but it is known that these will be the first stores in a project that aims to open 40 commercial areas throughout the country.

The first store in the Community of Madrid will be located on Avenida de Ronda, 12G (Parla), as reported infoRETAIL. Although the forecasts are to open more stores in the region, more specifically in the Vallecas area, the company has decided to prioritize the Mediterranean coast for the opening of new stores.

A) Yes, the number 38 of the avenue of the Valencian Country (L’Alqueria de la Comtessa) and the number 40 of the street Solidaridad (Aldaia) will host the two remaining stores of the Russian chain. He will join them next June a new supermarket in the Dynamia de Petrer shopping center (Alicante).

Mere’s schedule will be from 09:00 to 21:00. In Parla it will open every day of the week, while in Valencian towns it will close on Sundays.

What is Mere?

Mere is a supermarket that has a ‘no-frills’ model. Its commercial surfaces do not have shelves and clerks, that is, the products are on pallets or boxes from which the customer can take them. Thanks to this system, the company is allowed to offer prices that are between 10% and 20% lower than those of the competition.

In the coming months, a territorial expansion of these supermarkets is expected throughout the national territory. Mere aims to open a 40 stores in regions such as the Community of Madrid, Catalonia, the Valencian Community, Castilla y León, Andalusia or Murcia.