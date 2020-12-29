The release of Bollywood’s iconic film Maine Pyar Kiya has completed 31 years. It was Salman Khan’s first film as a lead star while Bhagyashree made her Bollywood debut with the film. The director of the film was Sooraj Barjatya, who showed the Salman-Bhagyashree pair in a love story whose love comes in the way of their family and rich-poor status.

The film received a lot of love from the audience. After this film, Salman’s luck shone and he continues to be in the hearts of the audience even today as Bhaijaan. At the same time, Bhagyashree did not focus much on her film career and got settled by marrying. But due to the love received from this film, the pair is still remembered very much today.

The interesting thing is that despite 31 years of the film, the pair looks more fit and beautiful than before. Salman has created a great body on the strength of gym and exercise. At the same time, Bhagyashree has also remained a superhit through yoga and gyming.



Well let me tell you that while casting was going on for ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, Vindu Dara Singh, Deepak Tijori and Piyush Mishra also auditioned. Salman was rejected at the audition itself as he looked very slim and small but when his second audition was taken he was cast for Prem’s role.



By the way, another interesting story is that even though the film proved to be a blockbuster in 1989, Salman did not have a job until a year later. His father Salim Khan had published the commercials in the newspaper and told his son’s ability to everyone so that he could get offers.