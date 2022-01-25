If Mercy is your favorite character within Overwatch, then you better get ready since Blizzard has just announced the dates for the Year of the Tiger in-game event, and this heroine will have a new legendary skin inspired by traditional Tiger clothing. Korea.

This skin will be called Seolbim Mercy, and will be available from January 25 to February 15. We don’t have an official price yet, but like other legendary skins, you can bet that it will cost $3,000 credits and you can purchase it via the loot boxes of the Year of the Tiger.

The event usually features limited time modes like Capture the Flag, Capture the Flag Blitz, and Bounty Hunter. At the moment we don’t know if any gameplay elements will be added with this version of the event, but official details will surely arrive soon. Of course, surely we will have more legendary and epic skins.

Via: Dot eSports