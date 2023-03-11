Four Fridays before solemnly representing the great drama of the death of Jesus Nazareno in the streets of the city, the brothers of the Marraja Brotherhood implored mercy to the son of God in one of the most deeply rooted and traditional liturgical acts of Lent in Cartagena: the Miserere. They did it wrapped up by members of the other three penitential brotherhoods, guests, authorities and military leaders in a church, Santo Domingo, full, as usual.

There the ritual was repeated: the punctual start of the act with a cloistered procession from the attached Marraja Chapel while the Tomás Luis de Victoria choir performed the unmistakable ‘Pilgrims’ Choir’ from the opera ‘Tannhäuser’, by Richard Wagner. Then he turned to the central piece of music, Orlando di Lasso’s ‘Miserere mei Domine’, which has been predominant in this maraja liturgy for five decades.

The ceremony was exceptionally presided over by the rector of the Basilica of the Virgin of Charity, Francisco Montesinos Pérez-Chirinos, who at 84 years of age celebrates sixty years of priestly ministry, 28 of them dedicated to the marraja chaplaincy. And with the emotion “and nerves” of the first time, after an introduction dedicated to the value of mercy, he stressed that the processionists did not meet there to talk only about forgiveness. “We are here because the great mercy of God has brought us together, who comes to meet us and comes to give us the great embrace of love and friendship,” Montesinos highlighted in another homily to frame.

“Religious Coldness”



Likewise, Montesinos called on the most veteran brothers to be an example for the new generations with a Christian attitude and close to those who need help. And he warned that “religious coldness” makes believers lose the “sense of sin.” He attributed it to the fact that “human beings live with their backs to God.”

As is customary, before concluding the act, the pilgrimage offered at Easter by the brothers of the Jesús group was blessed. Although its president, Manuel Hernández, offered branches to those attending the Misere, as is also tradition. The Sauces Musical Group performed the march ‘Nuestro Padre Jesús’ while the procession returned to the Marraja Chapel.

The cults in honor of Jesús Nazareno continue this Saturday with the youth vigil, at eight o’clock in the afternoon in Santo Domingo, and this Sunday with the Easter fulfillment mass, at nine o’clock, in the same temple. Then the Group of Grenadiers will make its parade.