Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

The Mercy Charitable Foundation in Ras Al Khaimah distributed 10,000 Iftar meals to mosque cleaners and a number of private companies during the first ten days of the blessed month of Ramadan by delivering them to their homes without the need for gathering, in compliance with the precautionary measures followed in the country.

Mercy for Charity also distributed a Ramadan ritual to 250 families of orphans inside the country to meet their needs during the holy month of food and other supplies.

Abdullah Saeed Al-Tunaiji, Secretary-General of the Foundation, stated that what “mercy” has accomplished and will accomplish in the future, follows the example of the state’s approach and its wise leadership in the field of charitable work.