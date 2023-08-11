The authors of Metroid Dead, Mercury Steamwould be currently working on two new games not yet announced. The information comes from a financial report by Nordisk Games, parent company of Mercury Steam.

We know that one of these games is an action RPG set in a dark fantasy world. The first details were shared by the publisher 505 Games, which revealed this detail at the end of 2021 by announcing that it would take care of publishing the game.

Technically this game hasn’t been announced yet, as we don’t know its name and we’ve never seen it. Also of the second game we don’t have any information.