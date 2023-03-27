Lawyer Marianna Belchanskaya left Russia with multimillion-dollar debts and moved to Monaco

Mercury lawyer, businesswoman and socialite Marianna Belchanskaya left Russia with multimillion-dollar debts and moved to Monaco. This is reported Life.

It is noted that the businesswoman and her 76-year-old mother, the former Soviet top model Tatyana Ilyinichna Belchanskaya, were declared bankrupt in their homeland. So, the daughter did not pay the bank money for the broken contract for the construction of offices by her company. In addition, several of its construction firms terminated contracts concluded with government agencies.

At the same time, Belchanskaya’s mother went bankrupt during the construction of a mansion in Barvikha. She also flooded a beauty salon, the owners of which demand damages from her. At the same time, it is known that the total amount of debt of relatives to creditors is about a quarter of a billion rubles.

In December 2022, it was reported that rap artist Basta’s Saint Bones jewelry house would pay more than a million rubles in rent penalties. According to the information received, the debt was formed in July 2020 and soon reached almost 2.3 million rubles.