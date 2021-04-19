Updated:
Söder and Laschet are still not in agreement on who will be the Union’s candidate for chancellor. Now the CSU Presidium comes together in a hurry.
Munich – Movement on the K question? Today the CSU presidium comes together in a hurry for a special meeting, learned the Munich Mercury. At 1 p.m., the closest party leadership around Markus Söder will be brought together to discuss the solution to the candidacy for chancellor. Söder has meanwhile arrived back in Bavaria from Berlin.
At 2 p.m., Söder and CSU General Secretary Markus Blume want to appear in front of the media. What they announce is completely open – according to party circles, it does not look like Söder will renounce the candidacy.
