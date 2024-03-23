Mercury in swordfish, withdrawn from supermarkets: here are the batches

Presence of mercury exceeding the legal limits: the Ministry of Health has ordered the recall of two batches of swordfish in irregular slices marketed by the company DIMAR, srl and produced by Congelados Maravilla based in Puerto pesquero de lonja grandes peces y bajura, Ofic.15, 36202 Vigo, Pontevedra, Spain. The swordfish slices in question are sold loose.

The lots subject to the recall are 23505-4237/internal lot 23099777 and 23508-4237/internal lot 23099937, with an expiry date of June 1, 2026. As a precaution, the company recommends not consuming the product with the lot numbers indicated above and return it to the point of purchase.

The warning states that “if you have purchased the above product with lot 23099777 – 23099937, please return it to the store”.