30 years after its formal creation, Mercosur is undergoing one of its repeated periods of “low intensity”. With political disagreements between the presidents of Brazil and Argentina, and the Uruguayan attempts to relax their commercial borders outside the corset of the regional bloc, the continental alliance faces the urgent challenge of reinventing itself to enter a new stage.

In a conference organized by the School of Politics and Government of the UCA and the Bioeconomy Program of the Faculty of Agronomy of the UBA, the Secretary for International Economic Relations of the Foreign Ministry shared their analyzes and proposals, Jorge Nemand; the Secretary of Cooperation of the Province of Santa Fe, Juliet San Felix; the former Secretary of Foreign Trade of the Nation, Marisa bircher; the economist Beatriz Nofal; the President of the Institute for Strategic Planning (IPE), Jorge Castro; the Vice President of the Small and Medium Enterprise of the Argentine Industrial Union, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez; the former Argentine Ambassador to China, Diego Guelar; the agricultural producer and President of Resiliencia SGR and Fundación FLOR, Andrea Grobocopatel; the international business consultant, Marcelo elizondo; and the economist Ricardo Carciofi.

After the introductions, Jorge Neme opened the exhibitions. “Unity is an absolutely essential public good for the moment we are living in, and it will be much more significant in the post-pandemic process, “he reflected.” Mercosur has served as a way of consolidate democracy in the region. Thanks to that conflict hypotheses have been deactivated, and we have grown a lot in our economies and businesses. “

For Julieta San Félix, “the democratic clause and the defense of human rights they have been pillars of the founding of Mercosur. Today we have to formulate new goals that have to do with environmental and gender sustainability. It is time for the provinces to create added value, to accompany production and work with concrete measures. “

The international analyst and columnist of Clarion Jorge Castro recalled that “Mercosur is the main protein-producing platform of the 21st century, and that is why China has become the main market for agri-food exports. The political foundation of Mercosur is the strategic alliance between Brazil and Argentina. This means that Argentina’s leading role in world politics is only possible through joint and combined action with Brazil in the global system. “

Marisa Bircher also set her sights on the commercial aspect. “We have to increase exchange, there are many opportunities that we continue to miss. We need economic growth and that comes from the hand of a private sector that needs to compete with the same conditions that other sectors of the world have. “

Beatriz Nofal agreed, and returned the axis to institutional issues. “Mercosur is the main state policy since the advent of democracy in the member countries. Now common policies and institutions are required, and we have seen that this is what has generated more difficulties to move forward, “he considered.

“It is necessary to be honest about the strategic direction and dialogue is essential for that. What is needed is to find the corporate aspect again and a new renewed agenda for the future, based on pillars such as the launch a sustainable post-pandemic investment and infrastructure plan, the instrumentation of financing mechanisms that attract the private sector, the modernization of the regulatory framework for public purchases, finding spaces for productive development policies, and the formulation of a sustainable mobility policy. “

Ambassador Diego Guelar was less enthusiastic: “Mercosur is not working today neither inward nor outward. We are not making progress in the negotiations and, in fact, we are actually allowing the flexibility that is much more than a shortcut and that, in part, today breaks the strategic alliance. Not all member states have given Mercosur the proper hierarchy in their constitutional regulations that is needed to guarantee legal certainty, and that is something that should be worked on. “

Ricardo Carciofi also asked “a practical short-term work agenda”While Miguel Ángel Rodríguez “on the political level, Mercosur has not found mechanisms to stimulate the trade agenda. It must work along these lines to avoid setbacks in its levels of integration.”

“Gender equality is a precondition for the challenge of reducing poverty and advancing on the path of sustainable development,” warned Andrea Grobocopatel. “Mercosur can be a privileged space to achieve these objectives. We need marketing platforms with databases disaggregated by gender, which are not a structure that limits but rather strengthen value chains led by women, that spaces are created to facilitate the creation of companies led by women, and that more women occupy spaces for the formulation of public policies. “

The consultant Marcelo Elizondo turned on the yellow light again: “Mercosur requires an adjustment that is internationality, and if we do not achieve that, the tensions for flexibility are going to be more and more vigorous, “he warned.

At the end of the day, Vilella thanked the exhibitors and the more than 60 participants present, and underlined the relevance of Mercosur for our societies as one of the most mentioned points and of common agreement in the meeting. In addition, he made reference to the need for an institutional reformulation of the existing operating mechanisms, and made a tour of the most outstanding aspects of the exhibitions.

