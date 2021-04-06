Mercosur will meet again this Wednesday and Thursday after the strong short-circuit that presidents Alberto Fernández and Luis Lacalle Pou staged on March 26 on its future.

This will be a virtual meeting of the national coordinators of the member countries, in which Argentina will be represented by the secretary of International Economic Relations, Jorge Neme. Is It will function as a prelude to the meeting of foreign ministers and finance ministers called by Minister Felipe Solá for Thursday, April 22.

So far two facts are confirmed. Through Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo, the Uruguayan government will insist that a formal – that is, documented – commitment be adopted so that, even temporarily or occasionally, the prohibition imposed by decision 32/00 is circumvented, that prohibits the Mercosur countries from signing agreements with third countries if the entire bloc does not consent to them. Argentina’s partners are eager to go out into the world and sign agreements with other regions, while the government refuses or offers to do so at a different pace depending on who is in front of it.

Uruguay will once again ask for the reduction of the external tariff of the common market, although it is unknown to what extent, while Argentina, which presides over the bloc for these six months will present its own proposal, which is different but which, they say in the government, is driven by the “spirit of uniting the group”

“Argentina has a proposal for reduction of the Common External Tariff in a set of goods and products that aim to consolidate competitiveness by lowering tariffs on inputs and not on final goods ”, Neme had said about the weekend.

Unlike the Brazilian proposal, and possibly the one presented by Uruguay – which wants to lower the Common External Tariff as a whole – Argentina wants to do it sector by sector and in different proportions: Argentines want to take agribusiness on the one hand, industry on the other, capital goods, information technology and telecommunications all in separate negotiations.

“We have to continue defending a series of sensitive sectors that we have in the economy, defending employment, the processes of value addition, incorporation of technologies and that we can do if we understand that the world is not open” said Neme, since, “In the framework of the pandemic, the world has more restrictions than before.”

In Argentina they point out that the proposal to lower the Common External Tariff of the bloc –which today is at an average of 12 to 14%, which makes it one of the most protectionist areas- is a a way to show that “they were never disruptive”, and that they seek to modify some “inconsistencies to make the productive sector more competitive.o ”Originally, the Mercosur foreign ministers and their finance ministers were going to meet this Wednesday and Thursday, but the short-circuits of Alberto F. and Lacalle Pou modified the calendar.

It was on Friday, March 26, when the presidents tried to celebrate in a virtual way the 30 years of the bloc. Lacalle Pou complained that the meeting was not personal, where they could have looked into each other’s eyes and signed agreements and said that Mercosur had to stop being a “corset or a ballast”. Those These words made Alberto Fernández furious, who thought that he was saying them to Argentina and that he replied harshly.

The President said that whoever considers the unit as a “ballast” to get off the ship. And then he called his eastern colleague “aggressive” and “untempered.” But Lacalle Pou insists that Mercosur must modernize.

By then, the region’s technicians had been talking about a proposal that Brazil had made in 2019 to lower the common external tariff to 50%. Argentina had not accepted it under the government of Mauricio Macri or under Alberto Fernández. Last March, say Argentine sources, the Brazilians came up with another proposal: a line and cross cut of the common external tariff, with a 10% drop from May and another 10% from December.

Obviously, this proposal does not satisfy the Government either, which will also insist on the methodology of going sector by sector. Competitiveness “is not systemic and we will insist on working sectorally,” they say.

A circulating draft affirms that Argentines take the criterion tariff escalation and greater reduction of the CET in raw materials and inputs and not in final goods, improving the effective protection of final assets. This indicates that the elimination of un tariff level, that of 2% being that the goods that today pay 2% taxes would go to 0%. And they point out that the proposal is subject to maintaining the tariff of special universes such as cars, toys, textiles, dairy products, peaches, among others, because they are considered sensitive sectors for Argentina.

