When participating in the inauguration of a 100% national electric bus factory, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP), this Friday afternoon (2), President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stated that the trade agreement between Mercosur and European Union will not be signed without an adjustment to the proposal.

“What do Europeans want in the deal? May Brazil open the doors to government purchases. That is, they want the Brazilian government to buy foreign things instead of Brazilian things. And if they don’t accept Brazil’s position, there is no agreement. We cannot abdicate government purchases, which are the opportunity for small and medium-sized companies to survive in this country”, said Lula in a speech to Eletra’s employees and directors.

The company inaugurated new facilities on Rodovia Anchieta, in the ABC Paulista region, with an area of ​​27,000 square meters (m²) and capacity to produce 1,800 buses per year, reaching 2,700 units depending on demand.

Productive chain

“Brazil now has a complete electric bus production chain, with a national technical assistance and parts replacement network”, assured the president of Eletra, Milena Braga Romano.

For Lula, the Brazilian state needs to act to reindustrialize the country. The president recalled that the industry, which accounted for more than a third of national income, today represents approximately 11% of the Bruno Domestic Product (GDP, the sum of goods and services produced in the country).
























