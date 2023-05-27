Chancellor says the government is examining a document sent by Europeans with new environmental requirements

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, said on Wednesday (May 24, 2023) that Brazil should sign, by the end of the year, the trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union. According to the chancellor, the Brazilian government is examining a document sent by the Europeans with new environmental items, which would unbalance the negotiations.

“We want a balanced instrument, with concrete gains for both sides, both in terms of trade and investment. At the same time, we do not accept that the environment –a legitimate concern that we share– be used as a pretext for unreasonable demands”he said during a public hearing at the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies.

The chancellor recalled that the country has already rejoined Celac (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) and defended Unasur, saying that many crises were resolved within the group. He recalled Lula’s commitment –during the electoral campaign– to revalue regional integration.

“We are aware that there are different expectations and visions in the region regarding integration, but we are also convinced that there are common denominators, starting with the recognition of the need to work together with our immediate neighbors to face the multiple challenges we share”said Vieira.

Conflict Russia and Ukraine

Viera also highlighted that the country adopts a “constructive balance” position on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, at the same time condemning the invasion of Ukrainian territory and criticizing what he called “cancellation” of Russia by the international community, which would make dialogue to end the war difficult.

During the G7 summit, held last weekend in Hiroshima, Japan, it was predicted that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) met with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. The meeting did not take place. The organization of a meeting between Brazil and Ukraine was initially a request from the European country.

Balance

The Minister of Foreign Affairs said that he has already met with 90 foreign interlocutors and that President Lula held talks with representatives of 30 countries. The chancellor also mentioned negotiations with South American countries on border security and with the United States on climate change.

With information from Brazil Agency