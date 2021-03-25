This Friday marks the 30th anniversary of the so-called Treaty of Asunción that gave life to the Southern Common Market, a customs union that aspired to regional integration in various ways but that for at least twenty years has not even managed to comply with the basic rules for the that was created.

This extraordinary meeting called for 10 in the morning will be headed by Alberto Fernández, in whose government they initially planned a face-to-face meeting, in Buenos Aires, with the other three members of the founding Mercosur (Jair Bolsonaro, Mario Abdo Benitez and Luis Lacalle Pou), plus Luis Arce, and Sebastián Piñera. Bolivia aspires to full membership as an associated state like Chileans.

Weeks ago, Foreign Minister Felipe Solá – who this Thursday received the industrialists of the block – reported that the meeting was going virtual. It was said then that the decision was based on the worsening of the health issue in the region due to the expansion of the coronavirus. And so lhe visit to Buenos Aires that Bolsonaro had agreed upon and the ambassador in Brasilia, Daniel Scioli, was aborted. Today there would be no special announcements, but there are expectations about what neighbors will say about Venezuela after Alberto F.’s decision to withdraw from the Lima Group.

The pandemic increased the economic crisis in the countries and especially in Argentina. This Friday was going to be the first meeting between Bolsonaro and Alberto. Both presidents had clashes but indifference prevails between them. For the Brazilian, the Argentine is “a leftist.” Fernández is a friend of Lula da Silva and in his government there is enthusiasm since the PT leader was authorized to be a presidential candidate because he was released from his processes for acts of corruption.

Thirty years after its creation, Mercosur suffers from central issues. Argentina’s neighbors demand that it can sign free trade agreements with the countries that it had been negotiating – Canada, Korea, Lebanon, Singapore, among others. They want to lower the common external tariff, while Argentina insists on closing the Mercosur-European Union, a bloc that has strongly objected to the FTA, now due to differences in environmental standards with Brazil.

Clarion consulted with Diego Guelar about the progress of this block 30 years later. Former ambassador to Brazil, the European Union, the United States and China, Guelar said that “Mercosur pays the price for never having discussed its strategic project, whether we are a free trade zone project or an integration project.” By not defining it, “we did not do one thing or the other,” he said and later affirmed that “the Brazilians never fully bought the integration project,” to the point that Argentina elevated it to constitutional status and the neighbors did not. “We are four isolated countries with very little negotiating capacity,” he said, proposing as a model the association negotiation – not yet concluded – with the European Union, the United States and China.

“I don’t think Mercosur should be thrown away at all, but this March 26 finds us in the worst of worlds: Argentina has no proposal and that it holds the six-monthly presidency. Brazil and Uruguay want“ flexibility ” , a euphemism that hides the objective of reducing Mercosur to a Free Trade Zone and that each one deals with their own side. This makes sense for Brazil, which considers that it has a “critical mass” to be an interlocutor with the United States, the EU, and China without carrying the burden of Argentina, it is a failure.

