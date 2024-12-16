Asaja and Coag gather more than 5,000 protesters in Madrid and warn of harsher measures if the signing of the pact goes ahead
Minister Planas steps down and believes that the agrarian revolt that collapsed roads throughout Spain at the beginning of the year will not be repeated.
Today, farmers staged another demonstration against the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement. There have been many times in the last twenty years that the Spanish countryside has taken to the streets against this pact, but today spirits were especially exalted because it was…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Mercosur #brings #farmers #streets #resurrects #ghost #tractor #units
Leave a Reply