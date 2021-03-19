The sector’s rejection of the reform of the Public Prosecutor’s Office continues to spread and encompasses other latitudes. This time it was the attorneys general and attorneys general of the Mercosur member and associate countries who approved a statement in which they expressed “our concern by the reform project to the Organic Law of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Argentine Republic, which could affect its independence and autonomy. “

It’s about the project that counts with half sanction of the Senate and that it awaits its full approval in Deputies. Mainly, it modifies the way of electing the attorney, who would be appointed by a simple majority and not by the two-thirds of the Senate as has been the case up to now.

The document was also known when ultra-K deputies such as Rodolfo Tailhade wanted to change the composition of the jury to prosecutors to initiate a political trial of the attorney general of the Nation, Eduardo Casal, and the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli. He investigated the case of the Cuadernos de las Coimas. .

In addition, the Mercosur prosecutors argued: “We highlight what was opportunely manifested, among other pronouncements, in the last XXII REMPM, in the sense that “the Attorneys General and the Attorneys General of the region express their growing concern at the continuous demonstrations and actions of other powers thate seek to limit the action of the Public Ministries that directly control their independence and autonomy“.

They also reiterated “what has already been stated in the Specialized Meetings of Public Ministries of Mercosur (REMPM) held previously on the need for Public Ministries to be able to exercise their functions independently and autonomously, with the necessary resources for these purposes and thus act free of all kinds of pressure, interference, persecution or threat, and we demand respect for these minimum conditions of action”.

Finally, they added that a statement similar to the present one was made in 2017 during the Pro-Tempore Presidency of the Federative Republic of Brazil, before a reform project to the same Argentine Law.

The signing of the statement included the cities that bring together those representatives of Latin American public ministries: Brasilia, Asunción, Montevideo, Santiago de Chile, Bogotá, Quito and Lima. Those who signed the text were Augusto Aras, Attorney General of the Federative Republic of Brazil, and Sandra Raquel Quiñonez Astigarraga, Attorney General of the State of the Republic of Paraguay, Jorge Díaz, Prosecutor of the Court of Uruguay, Jorge Abbott Charme, prosecutor Chilean national, Francisco Barbosa Delgado, attorney general of Colombia, Diana Salazar and Zoraida Ávalos, attorneys general of Ecuador and Peru, respectively.

