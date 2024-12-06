Mercosur and the European Union closed this Friday in Montevideo (Uruguay) the text of a free trade agreement after almost 25 years of negotiations and that will now have to go through a ratification process in both blocs.
“We are strengthening our partnership like never before,” said the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyensitting next to the heads of state of the Mercosur countries, at a press conference.
