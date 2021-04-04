Wonders D / THE COUNTRY

Any curious mind that wants to know which are the most closed economies in the world just has to consult the World Development Indicators from the World Bank. There you will see that, in 2019, leading the classification, in addition to Sudan, Trump’s America and Ethiopia, are Brazil and Argentina. The two South American countries are the only two economies that have been in these positions uninterruptedly since 1960, a figure that proves that their moderate support for open trade policies transcends their very turbulent political cycles.

Despite this, 30 years ago, the two large economies of South America, together with Uruguay and Paraguay, announced the creation of Mercosur, a customs union that, according to the founding fathers, had the objective of allowing the regional bloc better integration and greater prominence. in the global economy.

The data unfortunately show that the achievements have been far below the promises: the common external tariff continues to have multiple exceptions, and the insufficient development of the technical rules – including the sanitary ones or the rules of origin – de facto supposes the existence of insurmountable obstacles to the free movement of goods in the common economic space. As a consequence, the reallocation of resources within the customs union has been very limited. Although both Argentina and Brazil are more open economies today than two decades ago, their greater integration into the global economy is basically due to the increase in their exports of raw materials to China, not to a diversification of their export structure. According to the Harvard University Complexity Map, in the last 15 years Brazil has barely been able to add nine new products to its export structure – in Argentina there are 12 – that have made a marginal contribution to increasing the well-being of citizens. Much ado about so few nuts.

With regard to improving its negotiating capacity, Mercosur has not led both Argentina and Brazil to leverage and coordinate their trade policies with respect to third countries. Faced with the experience of other Latin American countries that also embarked on processes of tariff reductions through the signing of free trade agreements that later, through the most-favored-nation clause, tended to generalize to the rest of the countries, the path chosen by Brazil and Argentina have maintained their average foreign tariff since the 1990s at around 15%. A good proof of the negotiating paralysis is that the Mercosur agreement with the European Union takes more than 40 rounds of negotiations and 20 years of trade diplomacy. It must be one of the most desired, most discussed and most disappointing trade agreements in history for its negotiators. Because when everything seems to be about to end, a new insurmountable difficulty always appears —political, electoral, environmental, agricultural-sanitary, related to intellectual property or public procurement— that returns everything to the beginning and forces a start over.

On this occasion, after the promising political agreement reached by the EU and Mercosur in June 2019, the drawback seems to be the European demand for greater environmental guarantees and Brazil’s reluctance to admit what it perceives as a threat to its sovereignty over the Amazon. Along with it, other more mundane explanations emerge: since its origins, Mercosur has advanced – and regressed – based on the personal relationships of its presidents, and the harmony between Jair Bolsonaro and Alberto Fernández is far from being what is needed to push a agreement of this caliber. It doesn’t look very promising.

A cold analysis of the situation suggests that it is highly unlikely that the project of creating a free trade area that would integrate more than 760 million citizens, that would affect 25% of world GDP, and that would facilitate access to the world’s GDP, will be abandoned. South American companies to what is now its second largest export market and the source of almost 400 billion euros of direct investment, which places the EU as the largest investor in the region. No one in Europe or South America could bear that responsibility. But, paradoxically, it does not seem easy that it can be signed imminently. Perhaps in a few years, when the political landscape on both shores will have cleared up. Perhaps during the Spanish presidency of the EU. In the meantime, the Mercosur-EU agreement will continue to be the best embodiment of the myth of the eternal return of trade diplomacy.