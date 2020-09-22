Eddy Merckx wanted to give his opinion on the victory of Tadej Pogacar in the Tour de France 2020 after snatching the yellow jersey from Primoz Roglic in the final time of La Planche des Belles Filles.

In statements to the newspaper L’Équipe Merckx, he said that he did not feel surprised by what happened in the time trial on Saturday. “I was not surprised by what happened in the La Planche des Belles Filles chrono. Ask my wife and those around me. I had seen for days that Roglic’s 50 seconds were not enough to ensure victory. QI hated seeing Pogacar a mile away and I said the only solution is for him to wait for the time trial, because he had time on his hands “

‘El Caníbal’ praised Pogacar’s running style and his tactic of saving strength for the time trial. “He’s only 21 and cooler than Roglic. We got to see him in the last few days. He knew he didn’t need to attack because the Jumbo was stronger. I just had to go unnoticed before the chrono “

Merckx was also highly critical of the Jumbo-Visma’s strategy in the final week of the Tour. “Jumbo-Visma ran stupidly. For the last few weeks they did it all, they didn’t let anything happen, but they forgot they had this kid 57 seconds away. What a mistake! They fell into their own trap, they went to defeat. It was clear that Pogacar was not going to attack them, since he could not release them in the mountains. But they should have tried to let go of him much earlier and open more space with him. It is a good lesson in cycling. Jumbo-Visma may have forgotten the images of the 2019 Vuelta “.

The Belgian also analyzed the new generation of cycling with Evenepoel, who he says has not yet shown anything on a great lap, Pogacar and Bernal. “Let’s not get ahead of Remco, he hasn’t shown us anything yet. He talks a lot but I’m looking forward to seeing him. I’m not sure that Pogacar’s victory is good news for him, it has set the bar very high for him. Bernal has not been well this year either, we will have to see how he is when he returns to see if he can be Pogacar’s rival in the next few years. “