The American pharmaceutical Merck, known as MSD outside the United States to avoid confusion with the German laboratory of the same name, has taken out the checkbook to reinforce itself with the purchase of Prometheus Biosciences. Merck will pay $200 per share, which represents a 75% premium over the latest listing of the San Diego (California) company, valued at that price at $10.8 billion (just over 9.7 billion euros at current exchange rates). ).

The Rahway, New Jersey-based company has been looking at possible acquisitions to boost its portfolio of new products before Keytruda, its best-selling cancer therapy, loses patent protection later this decade. In November, Merck agreed to buy Imago BioSciences, a biotech that develops treatments for blood cancer, for $1.35 billion ($1.22 billion).

The operation was announced this Sunday in a joint statement from the two companies. Prometheus is a Californian biotech company focused on autoimmune disease research, but with no products yet on the market. It has compounds in clinical trials and a precision medicine approach to the discovery, development, and commercialization of new therapeutic and adjunctive diagnostic drugs for immune-mediated diseases.

The company’s lead candidate for approval, compound PRA023, is a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and other autoimmune conditions. PRA023 is also being tested to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis associated with multiple sclerosis.

The acquisition is subject to Prometheus Biosciences shareholder approval, but the high price tag leaves almost no doubt. Progress in the company’s compounds have caused the company’s shares to rise in value by 263% in the last 12 months, from just over 30 dollars at which they were listed in April 2022 to 114 last Friday. To this is now added the premium offered, 75%. The closing of the transaction, scheduled for the third quarter, is subject to the approval of the competition authorities and other usual conditions in operations like this.

“At Merck, we are committed to fulfilling our purpose of saving and improving lives and we continue to identify and secure opportunities where compelling science and value creation align.” Robert M. Davis, president and CEO of Merck, said in a statement. “The agreement with Prometheus will accelerate our growing presence in the field of immunology, where there continue to be significant unmet needs for patients. This transaction adds diversity to our global portfolio and is an important element as we bolster the sustainable innovation engine that will fuel our growth well into the next decade,” he added.

“Prometheus was created to revolutionize the treatment of immune-mediated diseases by applying a powerful precision medicine approach,” said Mark McKenna, President and CEO of Prometheus Biosciences. “This agreement with Merck, a leader in biopharmaceutical research and development, enables Prometheus to maximize the potential of PRA023, while continuing to apply our technology and expertise to drive new discoveries that address the needs of patients with immunological disorders.”

Patent expiration is driving mergers and acquisitions across the pharmaceutical industry. In total, the big American pharmaceutical companies can lose more than 200,000 million dollars (180,000 million euros) in annual sales until 2030, with Merck being one of the most affected, according to Bloomberg reports.

“Merck is the most exposed to patent expiration among the big pharmaceutical companies, with 55,000 million dollars (49 million euros) in sales that will lose protection in the period 2023-2030,” the analysts indicate. “Keytruda represents 60% and could face competition from biosimilars from 2028,” they add.

