Merck Sharp & Dohme Federal Credit Union in Chalfont, Pa., will have new leadership next month.

Dana DeFilippis, incoming CEO of Merck Sharp & Dohme FCU

Dana DeFilippis, the $760 million-asset credit union’s senior vice president of finance, will take over as president and CEO on March 1. She succeeds David Whitehead, who plans to retire on April 2, having spent 24 years with the credit union and 45 years in the financial services sector.

DeFilippis has more than 25 years of banking experience, including 23 years at the executive level with MSDFCU. She began her career at the credit union in 1999.

“Dana has a keen understanding of our organization and…has championed many new products and services. She remains committed to the superior level of service our members have come to expect and will continue to make MSDFCU an exceptional financial resource for our membership,” said board Chairman Thomas Eisenberger said in a press release.

Merck Sharp & Dohme FCU earned roughly $2.6 million in 2020, compared with $4.5 million for the prior year, according to National Credit Union Administration call report data.