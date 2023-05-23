Merck Italia wins the first prize in the Slow Advertising category of the Slow Brand Festival 2023 with ‘PerTe, Il Nostro Impegno, Incessantemente’, awareness campaign designed together with GreatPixel and GreenGraffiti, on the occasion of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2023. The company communicates this, after the candidacies for the 2023 edition of the initiative were presented on May 18 at the Catholic University of Milan and the awards were held for the winners of the 5 Slow categories (Slow Adv, Slow Boss, Slow Factory, Slow Place and Slow Web).

In addition to the first prize in the Slow Advertising category – informs a note – with the Merck Italia campaign it also received a special mention as the project most voted by online users, in recognition of the highest number of likes and reactions obtained on the social channels of Brandforum.it. The campaign and related narrative aim to give voice to Merck’s daily actions in the oncology field – underlines the company – and to the commitment to achieve ever more ambitious goals to make a difference in people’s lives. Conceived and created together with the communication partner GreatPixel, the campaign lives thanks to the collaboration with realities capable of coloring the streets with messages and images of impact. One of these is GreenGraffiti, specialized in floor advertising and unconventional marketing, which has populated the districts of Milan with low environmental impact art forms thanks to the use of a food mixture based on yogurt and recyclable aluminum stencils. The graffiti designed for the campaign tell how even small gestures can generate great benefits in the oncological field: a series of messages that aim to raise awareness of the importance of prevention and to encourage those who are afraid to face it.

“For a company like ours, which likes to call itself ‘In love with care’, taking care of patients and people close to them means responding to all unsatisfied needs: not only therapeutic needs, but also health education needs – explains Iris Buttinoni, Head of Communication of Merck Italia – We want to respond to these information needs by always experimenting with new languages ​​and channels, to be sure that our messages are memorable and impactful, and reach as many people as possible. In particular, with For You, our campaign for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, which integrated more classic activities such as out of home with street marketing and social communication, we aimed to encourage prevention and screening actions. We want to thank all those who, with their vote, have recognized the importance and originality of our communication proposal”.

“Originality of the message and contents, innovation of communication strategies, coherence with the slow approach: these are the items provided to the young jurors to choose the best case of SlowAdv2023. Once again, my congratulations to Merck Italia for this recognition, a project on an important theme that has been able to capture the attention of our young jurors but also of the large and transversal online community of Brandforum.it”, says Patrizia Musso, director and founder of Brandforum.it and creator of the Slow Brand Festival.