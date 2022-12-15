60% of Merck’s world biotechnological production is concentrated in Puglia, in the Modugno-Bari plant. A site of strategic importance for the leading global group in science and technology, as confirmed by the recent expansion plan, which saw an investment of 160 million euros – 35 million of which financed by the Puglia Region under a specific Agreement of Program. The Merck production plant in Modugno-Bari now exports to 150 countries around the world for a value of around one billion euros a year, making it the leading exporter in Bari and its province. This is what we read in a note on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the industrial hub.

A leap in quality – reports a note – the result of a real revolution based on the use of the most advanced production technologies, on an extreme digitization of processes, as well as on a rigorous search for maximum environmental compatibility. A revolution that lasted a few years, which was completed coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the production complex; a deadline that is celebrated today in the presence of the president of the Region Michele Emiliano, the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany Viktor Elbling, the president of Farmindustria Marcello Cattani, as well as the leading exponents of Apulian entrepreneurship, the top figures of regional health and of numerous representatives of the medical-scientific community. A varied audience that will discuss two round tables on the contribution of the drug industry to the development of the South.

“I think I can say with some pride that the expansion of this production complex represents in the most concrete way Merck’s will to engage in the country with a role that does not only look at the market but is also characterized by a solid commitment on an industrial level and scientific – underlines Jan Kirsten, President and CEO of Merck Healthcare Italia – and this is confirmed not only by this reality that hosts us today and which is growing further but also by our widespread presence on the national territory, the multitude of clinical studies in collaboration with important university institutes and leading scientific bodies, in addition to the data according to which research and development activities employ a total of 41% of the more than 1,200 employees in Italy; a workforce with a high level of education and specialization and – a fact which I am pleased to claim – a female majority”.

“The pharmaceutical industry can certainly give a boost to the development of the South and of Puglia in particular”, says the president Emiliano, commenting on the financial support granted by the Puglia Region for the expansion of the Merck industrial site in Modugno-Bari. “Once again – he continues – we have demonstrated how it is possible to carry out serious industrial policy, through the creation of a virtuous system capable of accompanying and supporting articulated and complex development programmes, capable of generating positive effects in several directions: development of research, development and innovation, strengthening of the level of internationalization and growth of exports, roots of companies in the territory and, above all, an increase in employment levels”.

The Merck plant in Modugno-Bari – recalls the note – began its activity in 1992, employing 70 people and producing bottles for freeze-dried products destined only for the Italian market. Today 420 people work there, including direct employees and other employees with a production capacity of the complex that is over 20 million packs a year. The company’s presence in Italy dates back to 1907 and has seen phases of progressive growth over time. Today Merck is present in the country with all three of its business areas (Healthcare, Life Science and Electronics), 5 sites in 4 regions, and a total turnover in Italy of approximately one billion two hundred million euros.