In March, dedicated to public awareness of colorectal cancer, Merck takes to the streets of Rome and Milan with a campaign of strong communication impact, to underline the importance of early diagnosis in the ‘Colorectal cancer awareness month 2023’. Eco-sustainable graffiti and ‘Out of home’ solutions, accompanied by a campaign on Merck Italia’s social channels – explains the company in a note – will help raise attention to a disease that accounts for 10% of all cancers diagnosed in the world and the third most commonly diagnosed malignancy in men and second in women. In Italy, according to Aiom 2022 data, the year just ended saw 48,100 new cases (26,000 in men and 22,100 in women) with an increase, compared to 2020, of + 1.5% and + 1.6% respectively .

For the city of Milan, the path of ‘urban graffiti’ was chosen, made with green materials, which in the second half of March will color some of the busiest streets of the city, offering passers-by the possibility of scanning a QR code, which refers to the ‘Symptom Checker CRC’ on the Merck.it website. It is a tool launched in November 2022: a short and simple questionnaire that can help to understand whether, in the face of some signs, it is appropriate to consult a specialist. While the test is not intended to provide a diagnosis, it is intended as a guide to the most common symptoms of colorectal cancer that may require further clinical investigation. For Rome, ‘Out of home’ and ‘Digital out of home’ advertising solutions were opted for, with a message of great impact “Fear does not stop time. Early diagnosis of colorectal cancer can save your life” , to underline, once again, that a timely and accurate diagnosis by the specialist can favor the early management of a possible pathology, increasing the chances of a cure. These creatives also contain the QR code to be scanned to access the Symptom Checker.

The constant commitment of the pharmaceutical company in the oncology area – which also sees it active in other topical moments such as ‘World cancer day and Head&Neck cancer week’ – with the campaign dedicated to ‘Colorectal cancer awareness month’ amplifies and makes it even more his own message was incisive: ‘For you. Our ‘relentless commitment’, which encompasses ongoing participation and work to improve and preserve the lives of people affected by cancer, by promoting education and knowledge about cancer diseases, advancement in patient care, and making easier access to treatments and services. To visually return the narrative of ‘For you’, Merck has decided to translate through illustrations, small gestures that day after day can make a difference for patients: it is a series of messages that aim to raise awareness among the population on importance of prevention and to encourage those who are held back by fear and the fear of facing it.

The tumor is due to the uncontrolled proliferation of the cells of the mucous membrane that lines the last part of the intestine and is often the result of an evolution of benign lesions (e.g. adenomatous polyps) which take a very long time to transform into malignant forms (from 7 to 15 years old). For this reason, prevention is undoubtedly the most effective tool, because it allows benign lesions to be identified and removed before they degenerate or to make an early diagnosis, allowing action to be taken before the situation worsens. The introduction of national screening for the identification of precursor signals and the early diagnosis of colorectal cancer, through the search for occult blood in the stool, together with the progress of surgical and pharmacological treatments, have led to a significant improvement in the percentages healing and survival of this malignancy. Mortality, in 2021 is estimated at 21,700 deaths. Currently, survival 5 years after diagnosis is 65% in men and 66% in women and rises to 77% and 79% respectively, if we consider the probability of living another 4 years after passing the first year after diagnosis.

During the month of March, the narrative strategy also includes the editorial story of the campaign on Merck Italia’s social channels: both on the company LinkedIn profile (https://www.linkedin.com/company/merck-italia/), and on the Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/merckitalia/) through the hashtag #PerTe. The message, which links all the initiatives and tells about Merck Italia’s commitment in the oncology area, is powerful and direct: prevention is the most precious ally we have in the fight against colorectal cancer.

“For a company like ours, which likes to call itself ‘In Love with Care’, taking care of patients and people close to them means responding to all unsatisfied needs: not only therapeutic needs, but also education needs on health – explains Iris Buttinoni, Head of Communication of Merck Italy -. We want to respond to these information needs by always experimenting with new languages ​​and channels, to make sure that our messages are memorable and impactful, and reach as many people as possible. In particular, with our Colorectal cancer awareness month campaign, which integrates more classic activities such as Out of home with street marketing and social communication, we intend to encourage prevention and screening actions, thus making a concrete difference in the lives of people”.