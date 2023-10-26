The European tour of the ‘Curiosity Cube’ arrives in Italy, the mobile laboratory of Merck, a leading company in the scientific and technological field, which makes learning STEM disciplines (science, technologies, engineering and mathematics) fun. The mobile container within which practical experiments will be carried out, to introduce very young people to these highly requested subjects, will be today and tomorrow in Melzo (Milan), at the IC Giuseppe Ungaretti and on the 30th in Colleretto Giacosa (Turin), at ‘Antoine Marxer’ Biomedical Research Institute – Rbm in a day that will involve students from the schools of Ivrea, Banchette, Samone, Vistrorio and Loranzè.

More than 600 young people between the ages of 8 and 13 will thus have the opportunity to have fun and learn by participating in experiments conducted by Merck employees, giving children the opportunity to connect with real scientists and researchers and to discover from those directly involved the potential of a STEM career. “In recent years – states Jan Kirsten, president and CEO of Healthcare of Merck Italia – in the world of industry and research there is a growing demand for professionals with high technical-scientific skills, which unfortunately is not always matched by an offer equally high. As a leading company in the scientific and technological field, particularly attentive to the needs of younger generations and the valorization of their talents, we promote an initiative such as the Curiosity Cube to stimulate the curiosity of children and teenagers towards the fascinating world of science. Our goal – she underlines – is to make the sciences increasingly accessible and interactive, demonstrating all the potential that these disciplines can express.”

Before arriving in Italy, the 2023 European tour of the Curiosity Cube has already touched 29 cities in 11 different countries, with a completely renewed program, in which students can interact with technologies such as virtual reality, which make learning fun and engaging . Students are proposed experiments on contaminants, considering the topic from the point of view of a scientist. During the experiments, young students will be able to: analyze evidence of contamination in a variety of samples and understand how environmentalists try to mitigate its negative impact; work with virtual reality technology, to find out what contaminants are commonly found on classroom surfaces and learn how to stop their spread, and use scientific tools to perform quality control tests on different drinks and determine if any contaminants are present. To learn more about the Curiosity Cube mobile science laboratory and discover the 2023 tour schedule, you can visit TheCuriosityCube.com. Curiosity Cube is also on Instagram: @curiositycube_merck.