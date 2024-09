Belén Garijo seems relaxed these days. Back from a two-week summer holiday in Mallorca, the Spaniard and the DAX group Merck, which she leads, are now taking the decisive steps for the 2024 financial year. A year in which the manager is promising the capital market and the owner family a return to growth after a poor previous year. And a year in which questions arise about her future career in Darmstadt.