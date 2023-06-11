Merck CEO Belén Garijo believes that nowhere else do ambitious women find it as difficult as in this country. The Spaniard gives an insight into her view from the outside.

The Spaniard Belén Garijo, 62, has been the head of Merck since 2021 and is currently the only woman at the head of a Dax group. Image: Lucas Bäuml

Belén Garijo sees a lot of catching up to do in terms of career opportunities for women in Germany. “The social pressure that women are exposed to here is higher than anywhere else,” said the Merck boss at the International Club of Frankfurt Business Journalists.

Bettina Weiguny Freelance author in the business section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

Society has extremely high expectations of young women. “It’s a real struggle to reconcile professional career and private life here.” She said she hadn’t found that anywhere else. You have to know that the top manager Garijo got to know a number of countries and cultures on her way to the top of the Dax group. Garijo herself is Spanish.