Mercilessly! Memes make fun of a new elimination of Millionaires

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Memes Against Millionaires
Memes Against Millionaires
The defeat against Atlético Mineiro sends Alberto Gamero’s team to the Copa Sudamericana.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Millonarios could not sustain the tie that it brought until halftime of the game in Belo Horizonte, they conceded three goals in the second half and were eliminated from the Copa Libertadores, losing against Atlético Mineiro 3-1.
Again, the Blues were unable to reach the group stage of the tournament, as happened last year against Fluminense. He has not reached that instance since 2018, when he agreed directly for being a League champion.
Now, Millonarios will have to settle for the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana. He will meet his rivals on March 27, when the draw will take place.
The memes punished Millionaires for their defeat. There was no rival team that did not make fun of what happened. Even those from Tolima, who reminded him that they could beat the same rival last year.
These are some of the best memes left by the blue defeat.
It may be that @MillosFCoficial I didn’t win anything, but today the Libertadores Cup is too small for them. To believe in the projects not only to win, to have identity and, incidentally, pride.
— 😎 (@cityzen_bog) March 16, 2023
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Mercilessly #Memes #fun #elimination #Millionaires
Leave a Reply