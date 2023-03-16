Thursday, March 16, 2023
Mercilessly! Memes make fun of a new elimination of Millionaires

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 16, 2023
in Sports
0
Mercilessly! Memes make fun of a new elimination of Millionaires


Memes Against Millionaires

Memes Against Millionaires

Memes Against Millionaires

The defeat against Atlético Mineiro sends Alberto Gamero’s team to the Copa Sudamericana.

Millonarios could not sustain the tie that it brought until halftime of the game in Belo Horizonte, they conceded three goals in the second half and were eliminated from the Copa Libertadores, losing against Atlético Mineiro 3-1.

Again, the Blues were unable to reach the group stage of the tournament, as happened last year against Fluminense. He has not reached that instance since 2018, when he agreed directly for being a League champion.

Now, Millonarios will have to settle for the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana. He will meet his rivals on March 27, when the draw will take place.

The memes punished Millionaires for their defeat. There was no rival team that did not make fun of what happened. Even those from Tolima, who reminded him that they could beat the same rival last year.

These are some of the best memes left by the blue defeat.

