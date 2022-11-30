Twelve pole positions, four victories of the season and the ‘title’ of vice-world champion, but also numerous errors by the pit wall in the race strategies or in the choice of tires, not counting those of the drivers. Among the pros and cons of a bitter 2022 for the Ferrariit was the more negative aspects that prevailed over the smiles, as confirmed by the resignation of Mattia Binotto from the role of team principal. News that was already in the air even before the last GP of the season in Abu Dhabi, despite the initial denials of the Maranello team, and which then materialized on the eve of December, which will pass without an official replacement.

The general objective will therefore be to improve for 2023, but the mistakes of the season that has just ended have only led to an inevitable separation between Binotto and Ferrari. Mistakes, especially on the part of the team, which have not gone unnoticed a Karun Chandhokformer driver present in F1 from 2010 to 2011. The Indian, in his column for Betawaydid not in fact consider some moves implemented by the company to be acceptable Red with Binotto at the head of the team: “If I think back to the great team principals of this sport such as Ron Dennis, Frank Williams, Jean Todt, Ross Brawn – explained the 38-year-old, now a television commentator – none of them got caught up. They would not tolerate multiple strategic errors like those committed this year, also because some of them are simply elementary, like what we saw in Brazil: when there is water on the track, wet tires are put on, if there is no water, rain tires are put on dry”. On the contrary, Chandok instead wanted to praise the Research and Development Department of the Cavallino: “Not only did they start the season with a fast car, but they kept up with the developments. The car is still fast and competitive. From this point of view they did well”.

Finally, as a driver, the Indian spared no criticism even a Leclerc and Sainzwhile acknowledging the pressure they face from management and fans, looking forward to reviewing the Red return to victory. However, these aspects must not turn into an excuse, also thanks to the mistakes made during the championship: “Everyone’s in the game to win, that’s why they are paid handsomely – he added – they don’t get five-figure salaries, but six or seven figures even to deal with the pressure, the risks and the dangers. It’s part of their joband that’s what they signed.”