Merche Marconsidered by many ‘the last great vedet of the parallel’ of Barcelona, ​​a faithful artist for decades to the mill, has died on Tuesday after suffer an stroke a few days agosources close to Barcelona have explained, who always hid his age.

He began his career in the El Molino room, very young, without theatrical history in the family, at one time, in 1965, in which artists such as Johnson and Escamillo emerged, with whom he acted.

On some occasion he had explained that he studied at a school in nuns, where he learned piano and ballet and At thirteen he debuted playing the accordionafter convincing during some selection tests who owned and director of the mill, Mrs. Vicenta.

Accompanied by his father, he exceeded all the singing, dance and accordion tests.

In his career, intervened in shows such as Blonde and brunettes, Pharaoh’s flute, the rogues mills, blank me wherever you want, taxi to the mill and Pen and comblast assembly before the closure of the room in 1997, although, later, in 2010, he returned to “his” Molino, in his reopening, to act as host with “Viperina Language” in Made in paral·lel.

The cultural agitator Joan Estrada has lamented the death of the artist, whom he has described as “Authentic symbol of Barcelona”, a woman “sympathyynext, that in the mill the first thing he did was win the women between the public, making them their accomplices. “

Good companion of her companions, from the morning to Amparo Moreno or Susana Egea, according to Estrada, it was also “Solidaria, without ever going from Estrellita of anything.”

In his long career, he also acted in Salas from all over Spain, as well as on television and had some other role in the cinema, as in the movie ‘Salamina soldiers’.

In 2005 he published the Book of Memories, ‘El Molino. Stories of a vedette ‘.